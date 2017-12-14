Palm Springs crash slows Lake Worth Road traffic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Springs crash slows Lake Worth Road traffic

A crash is causing delays on Lake Worth Road near Second Avenue North in Palm Springs after car wrecked and downed power lines.

The wreck occurred around 6:30 a.m. between Military Trail and Congress Avenue.

Palm Springs police are detouring traffic to Second Avenue North. 

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a car with severe damage.

The wreck caused some power lines to fall. Power crews are at the scene to repair the lines.

According to Lake Worth Utilities, 2,500 customers are without power.  The utility estimated it could take three hours to restore power.

A portion of Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth is experiencing power outages.

Fire Rescue is also at the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

