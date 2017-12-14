Surgeon signed initials on patients' livers

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST 2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 9:35 AM EST 2017-12-14 14:35:08 GMT
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.
Posted: Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:04 PM EST 2017-12-13 18:04:31 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 9:16 AM EST 2017-12-14 14:16:09 GMT In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida. "The. Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 4:04 AM EST 2017-12-14 09:04:53 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 8:46 AM EST 2017-12-14 13:46:08 GMT The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month. Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 8:27 AM EST 2017-12-14 13:27:50 GMT How cute is this?!? (Source: Build-A-Bear Workshop)
If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.
More >> Updated: Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:19 PM EST 2017-12-13 23:19:54 GMT (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.
LONDON (AP) — A British surgeon has admitted assaulting two patients by burning his initials into their livers during transplant operations.
Simon Bramhall pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault, in a case a prosecutor called "without legal precedent in criminal law."
Bramhall used an argon beam coagulator, which seals bleeding blood vessels with an electric beam, to mark his initials on the organs.
Prosecutor Tony Badenoch says the brandings were "an intentional application of unlawful force to a patient whilst anesthetized," and an abuse of Bramhall's position.
The 53-year-old surgeon resigned from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in 2014 after another doctor's discovery of what he'd done resulted in disciplinary proceedings.
Bramhall is free on bail. He is due to be sentenced Jan. 12 at Birmingham Crown Court in central England.
Associated Press 2017