Manatees enjoying warm water at FPL plant - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Manatees enjoying warm water at FPL plant

The chilly weather has brought around 100 more manatees to the warm waters of Florida Power and Light's energy center in Riviera Beach. 

Chopper 5 flew over the area around 8 a.m. Thursday and spotted the manatees enjoying a swim.

The Manatee Lagoon is a free and open to the public area dedicated to watching the sea cows up close. 

On cold winter days, the facility’s observation deck is the ideal spot to view manatee herds basking in the warm-water outflows from the plant.

