Palm Springs crash knocks outs power

Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.

Reaction continues after Doug Jones' victory in AL's Senate race

If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.

How cute is this?!? (Source: Build-A-Bear Workshop)

Super Mario-themed Build-A-Bear toys are here and we're all happy children again

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Omarosa exits the White House with a dose of drama

In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida. "The.

Hayek says rebuffing Weinstein led to nightmare on 'Frida'

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

A crash is causing delays on Lake Worth Road near Second Avenue North in Palm Springs after car wrecked and downed power lines.

The wreck occurred around 6:30 a.m. between Military Trail and Congress Avenue.

Palm Springs police are detouring traffic to Second Avenue North.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a car with severe damage.

The wreck caused some power lines to fall. Power crews are at the scene to repair the lines.

According to Lake Worth Utilities, 2,500 customers are without power. The utility estimated it could take three hours to restore power.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 7 a.m. but has since cleared the area.

Eight buildings were without power earlier at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth but electricity was restored at about 8:40 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.