ARM: Video shows cow abuse at McArthur Dairy

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST 2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 9:35 AM EST 2017-12-14 14:35:08 GMT
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.
Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.
The Animal Recovery Mission
released new video Thursday the group says shows abuse at McArthur Dairy Farm in Okeechobee County.
ARM says their undercover investigators recorded dairy cows being tormented, beaten and chased down with PVC piping and homemade tools.
One of the tools they said included a kitchen knife attached to the end of a PVC pipe, which were thrusted into the side of the cows.
ARM said blow torches are also inhumanely used to sear the hairs off of the cows' udders as a short cut to sanitizing the teats before milking.
The group said blow torches were also aimed into the faces of cows and against their bodies, in order to maneuver them.
McArthur Dairy is also accused of using improper and inhumane procedures for birthing pregnant cows onsite. Pregnant cows are also being unnecessarily prodded with electrical devices during labor.
McArthur's milk is used to products products sold at Walmart, Target and Publix.
