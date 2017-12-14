ARM: Video shows cow abuse at McArthur Dairy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

ARM: Video shows cow abuse at McArthur Dairy

The Animal Recovery Mission released new video Thursday the group says shows abuse at McArthur Dairy Farm in Okeechobee County.

ARM says their undercover investigators recorded dairy cows being tormented, beaten and chased down with PVC piping and homemade tools.

One of the tools they said included a kitchen knife attached to the end of a PVC pipe, which were thrusted into the side of the cows. 

ARM said blow torches are also inhumanely used to sear the hairs off of the cows' udders as a short cut to sanitizing the teats before milking.

The group said blow torches were also aimed into the faces of cows and against their bodies, in order to maneuver them.

McArthur Dairy is also accused of using improper and inhumane procedures for birthing pregnant cows onsite. Pregnant cows are also being unnecessarily prodded with electrical devices during labor.

McArthur's milk is used to products products sold at Walmart, Target and Publix.

