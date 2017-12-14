Power restored after crash in Palm Springs

Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
The wreck occurred around 6:30 a.m. between Military Trail and Congress Avenue.
Palm Springs police detoured traffic to Second Avenue North.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a car with severe damage.
The wreck destroyed an electric pole. Work crews were dispatched to repair the lines.
According to Lake Worth Utilities, 3,000 customers were without power for about two hours. The utility said all power has since been restored after a team made a temporary fix. It said more repairs will take place later Thursday.
“We sincerely apologize to all customers affected by this outage. I would like to commend the electric utility team whose quick response allowed us to fully restore power within 2 hours of the initial accident," Lake Worth City Manager Michael Bornstein said in a statement.
Eight buildings were without power earlier at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth but electricity was restored at about 8:40 a.m.