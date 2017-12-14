64-Year-old man missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

64-Year-old man missing

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a missing 64-year-old man.

Benito Mondestin was last seen in the 1500 block of Quail Drive in suburban West Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office says Mondestin, who is 5’7 and weighs 160 lbs., has dementia.

He was last wearing a brown zipper jacket, black pants, and brown shoes, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office or your local law enforcement agency.

