Cops: Man threw rock in window where kids slept

A Delray Beach is accused of throwing a rock through a bedroom window while four children slept inside, according to a police report.

Delray Beach police say Jimms Morinvil knew a 3-year-old, 4-year-old, 6-year-old, and 9-year-old children were asleep in the room when he threw the rock through the window around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

The rock shattered the glass and broke the screen of the window. The shattered glass caused small cuts to a woman’s arm and one of the child’s hands, the report states. 

Police reported responding to the home for a domestic disturbance only an hour before the incident because a woman living in the home tried kicking Morinvil out. The arrest report states Morinvil returned and after the woman told him to leave again, he said: “if I can’t live here then nobody can!” He also threatened to break all of the windows to the house.

An officer responding to the scene spotted Morinvil’s car nearby and pulled him over for a traffic stop.

He was arrested and is facing four child abuse charges and one charge of throwing an object into an occupied home with the intent to harm.

Morinvil reportedly admitted to throwing the rock but said he was trying to hit someone standing near the front door. The front door and the broken window are not close to each other, the officer noted in the report.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond. 

