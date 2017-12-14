President here for the holidays? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President here for the holidays?

If a notice by the Federal Aviation Administration is any indication, it appears President Trump will be in Palm Beach for the holidays.

The FAA released a Safety Team notice that VIP movement will take place between December 20 and January 1 in the West Palm Beach area.

It said pilots can expect airspace restrictions.

The notice usually means President Trump will be traveling to the area.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.