PBSO: Man overdosed with newborn baby in car

If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.

Super Mario-themed Build-A-Bear toys are here and we're all happy children again

In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida. "The.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

A man accused of overdosing in the driver's seat with a two-week-old baby in the car has pleaded not guilty.

Todd Todaro is charged with child neglect and driving under the influence. The Florida Department of Children and Families confirms it is investigating the case and the child is with family.

Police found Todaro passed out in his car with two flat tires on the side of Hagen Ranch Road. They were called by a good Samaritan who followed the car for 2 and a half miles when he realized something was wrong.

"It was almost something right out of a movie," said David Wilde of Davie.

Wilde was taking his usual route home from work in Delray Beach last month when the car in front of him started swerving on Lake Ida Road in Delray Beach.

"Almost like he was playing chicken with the (incoming) traffic in the opposite direction," said Wilde.

David said he observed the car going into the opposite lane and driving on it for 3 to 5 seconds at a time until the driver would then go back into the correct lane.

While most drivers would keep their distance or take a turn to avoid an erratic driver, David took action.

"There's a median in the center, he hit one of the medians, blew two tires, and came to a stop and I stayed on the phone with 911 till they told me the cops were basically right on the scene," said Wilde who was watching the car from a safe distance.

Police say Todaro overdosed in the driver's seat of his car. They found a two-week-old baby strapped in a car seat in the back seat. David didn't know about the newborn until police called him the next day.

"When he [the officer] informed me that there was a baby in the back seat, in all honesty, my heart dropped," said Wilde.

The police report says fire rescue woke Todaro up with Narcan. He reportedly told paramedics he had snorted heroin and Xanax. Investigators found capsules in his car. David said working in Delray Beach, unfortunately, makes him familiar with the heroin epidemic.

"Just to know the baby was safe made everything I had done worthwhile," said Wilde.

David feels like his decision to get involved not only saved the baby's life, it saved Todaro's and any other driver who was in danger of an accident waiting to happen.

"If you're ever in a situation and you see something and you can do something to prevent other people possibly getting hurt, obviously worry about your safety but at the same time definitely do what you can," he said.

Todaro has been released on bond, but is being subjected to random drug testing and is not allowed to drive with the infant in the car.