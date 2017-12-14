Husband arrested in wife's death, officials say - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Husband arrested in wife's death, officials say

A husband has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife.

Euri Jenkins is in the custody of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and being questioned, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Makeva Jenkins was killed in late June. Her death received a lot of attention because of her personal story of success. Shortly before her death, she posted on Facebook how she was once homeless and through hard work opened her own business.

A 19-year-old was previously also arrested in the case. He has entered a not guilty plea.

 

 

