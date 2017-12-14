Traveling for the holidays or staying put? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Traveling for the holidays or staying put?

According to an AAA forecast, this will be a record breaking travel season. They predict 107.3 million people will travel between Christmas and New Years.

"It's a lot of people that are traveling so we'll see," one local traveler said. 

But this holiday season some are choosing to stay put.

"I've finally smartened up and realized what a gift this is to be here in south Florida and I treasure every moment," Lynn Chvotkin said.

Instead her friends and family will visit south Florida for the holidays. Margo Kack says she will have visitors too.

"So, the fact that we can stay here and have our family come here and experience what it's like to have a south Florida Christmas is really awesome," Kack said.

AAA says the best time to travel is early in the morning the worst time to start a trip this holiday season is in the evening, specifically Dec. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.