Crews battling fire inside Delray development - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews battling fire inside Delray development

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire inside the Kings Point development in Delray Beach. 

Firefighters found flames and smoke upon arrival. 

Some residents have been evacuated.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.