Six displaced by Delray Beach apartment fire

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire inside the Kings Point development in Delray Beach. 

Firefighters found flames and smoke upon arrival. 

Six people and a dog were displaced by the apartment fire, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

No injuries were reported. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

