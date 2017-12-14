School district holds job fair to hire teachers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

School district holds job fair to hire teachers

The Palm Beach County School District is holding a job fair Friday. 

The district is hiring teachers for its 12 Glades area schools.

At least a dozen positions are vacant and ready to be filled. 

The job fair will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glades Region Office on Northwest 16th Street. 

