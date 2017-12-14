No Swimming Advisory issued for 2 SLC areas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No Swimming Advisory issued for 2 SLC areas

A No Swimming Advisory has been issued for two areas on the Treasure Coast. 

The health department issued the advisories for River Park Marina and Veterans Park in St. Lucie County. 

The advisories were issued due to high bacteria levels. 

Health officials will be back out to re-test the water on Tuesday.

