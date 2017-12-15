Star Wars: Last Jedi premiere - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Star Wars: Last Jedi premiere

Star Wars fans showed up in swarms Thursday night to see the much anticipated opening of The Last Jeti.

At the Regal Theatre at the Treasure Coast Mall, nearly 1100 movie goers packed several showings throughout the night.
 
The true fans said the movie was worth the wait.

“It’s a playground you can’t get enough of.”
 
“She named her dog yoda.”

“Cant get enough of it.”
 
For some viewers, making the trip to the opening night of Star Wars is a tradition.

“I want to see it as soon as possible before my friends spoil it for me or something like that you know.”
 
“I’ve been waiting forever, it’s been what a year since the last one and I’ve been waiting 364 since then.”

Some fans have been hooked for decades.

“I just grew up with star wars and had all the toys.”
 
 

