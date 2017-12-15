Star Wars: Last Jedi premiere

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST 2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT Updated: Friday, December 15 2017 4:17 AM EST 2017-12-15 09:17:03 GMT
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.
Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 4:04 AM EST

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
Posted: Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:04 PM EST

In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida."

How cute is this?!? (Source: Build-A-Bear Workshop)
If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.
Star Wars fans showed up in swarms Thursday night to see the much anticipated opening of The Last Jeti.
At the Regal Theatre at the Treasure Coast Mall, nearly 1100 movie goers packed several showings throughout the night.
The true fans said the movie was worth the wait.
“It’s a playground you can’t get enough of.”
“She named her dog yoda.”
“Cant get enough of it.”
For some viewers, making the trip to the opening night of Star Wars is a tradition.
“I want to see it as soon as possible before my friends spoil it for me or something like that you know.”
“I’ve been waiting forever, it’s been what a year since the last one and I’ve been waiting 364 since then.”
Some fans have been hooked for decades.
“I just grew up with star wars and had all the toys.”
