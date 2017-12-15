Firefighter calendar raising money - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighter calendar raising money

The first ever St. Lucie County firefighter calendar is turning heads, but also raising money for a good cause. 

St. Lucie County firefighters are raising money to put together a combat challenge team. The team competes nationally against other fire departments on strength, speed and tasks essential to their jobs. 

"Just seeing that their local firefighters are investing in their own health and fitness is definitely encouraging and definitely promotes health and wellness, " said Firefighter Brian Riebe.

The competition is just for fun. But it also gives firefighters something to work toward to keep in shape and be better suited to save lives. 

"Every bit of competition, the challenges they face, the speed in which they participate, and keeping their bodies as physically fit as possible so they can save lives," said St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzedovsky.

Firefighters are looking to raise about 5 thousand dollars through their calendar sales. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.