Husband arrested after wife killed in June

The husband of a suburban Lake Worth woman killed earlier this year was arrested Thursday in connection with her homicide.

Euri Jenkins, 31, of Port St. Lucie, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 33-year-old wife Makeva Jenkins in June.

Euri Jenkins was taken into custody by U.S. marshals Thursday and now being held at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Her death received a lot of attention because of her personal story of success. Shortly before her death, she posted on Facebook how she was once homeless and through hard work opened her own business.

In September, 19-year-old Joevan Joseph was arrested in the case and charged with first-degree murder. He has entered a not guilty plea.

On Thursday, Makeva's grandmother, Gloria Harold, was coping with the news of the arrest.

The last time Gloria Harold was together with her granddaughter and Euri was on Mother's Day.

“If you had known (Euri) you would believe he had something like that in his mind," Harold said in an interview from her Belle Glade home on the phone.

More than five weeks after Makeva’s death and on her 34th birthday, Harold pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

When Joseph was arrested in September, Harold said she knew that there was more to her granddaughter’s death.

“I didn’t want to suspect it, but I did," Harold said about Euri’s alleged involvement. “I actually didn’t want to believe he was capable of helping somebody do something like that.”

Euri Jenkin’s arrest on Thursday confirmed it for her.

“I almost passed out. I was thinking justice had been served,” Harold said upon learning the news.

About two hours before Makeva Jenkins was killed, the mother of three posted a video on Facebook talking about rising from homelessness to a six-figure salary.

"It was heartbreaking. I almost didn’t want to believe that because of the kids. I didn’t want to believe that because she was so much in love with him. And I had no idea, how could he hurt my child knowing that she was the best thing to ever happen to him,” Harold said.

Euri Jenkins is expected to make his first appearance before a judge Friday morning. Harold plans to attend the hearing.