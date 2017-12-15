St. Lucie Co. firefighter calendar raising money

Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
Friday, December 15 2017 4:17 AM EST2017-12-15 09:17:03 GMT
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.
The first ever St. Lucie County firefighter calendar is turning heads, but also raising money for a good cause.
St. Lucie County firefighters are raising money to put together a combat challenge team. The team competes nationally against other fire departments on strength, speed and tasks essential to their jobs.
"Just seeing that their local firefighters are investing in their own health and fitness is definitely encouraging and definitely promotes health and wellness, " said Firefighter Brian Riebe.
The competition is just for fun. But it also gives firefighters something to work toward to keep in shape and be better suited to save lives.
"Every bit of competition, the challenges they face, the speed in which they participate, and keeping their bodies as physically fit as possible so they can save lives," said St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzedovsky.
Firefighters are looking to raise about 5 thousand dollars through their calendar sales.