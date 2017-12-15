Alert issued for missing Port St. Lucie teen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Alert issued for missing Port St. Lucie teen

A Missing Child Alert was issued early Friday morning for a17-year-old girl from Port St. Lucie.

The teen, Heaven Flores, was last seen in the 1400 block of Southwest Cashmere Blvd. in Port Saint Lucie on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants and blue shoes. Heaven was also carrying a blue blanket.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 240 pounds.

Please call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING or the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-465-5770 if know of her whereabouts.

