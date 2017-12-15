6 Displaced by suburban Delray condo fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

6 Displaced by suburban Delray condo fire

Six people and a dog were displaced Thursday by a fire at the Kings Point development in suburban Delray Beach.

At 8:50 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire on the 70 block of Capri B at the development.

Fire and smoke was coming from the second floor of the condo building when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters immediately entered the condo unit to locate the source of the fire. At one point the fire gained access to the attic and crews were placed on the roof of the building to begin ventilation.

 

Firefighters were advised that the family's dog was missing and may still be inside the unit.  

While performing their search, firefighters located the scared family pet in a back bedroom and brought him out to safety and reunited him with his owners.

During this incident the entire complex was evacuated, and the residents were relocated to the community clubhouse.

The fire and all hotspots were extinguished shortly before midnight with the displaced residents being allowed back into their homes.

A total of five units were damaged by fire, smoke and water. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the six displaced residents and their dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

