Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to wed May 19

Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
Friday, December 15 2017 10:30 AM EST2017-12-15 15:30:30 GMT
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.
Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:04 PM EST2017-12-13 18:04:31 GMT
Thursday, December 14 2017 1:06 PM EST2017-12-14 18:06:12 GMT
In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida. "The.More >>
In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida. "The.More >>
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace announced Friday.
The couple have chosen a springtime Saturday for their wedding and a venue that holds a central place in the history of the royal family.
Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II's main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry's older brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011.
The 33-year-old prince, who is fifth in line to the British throne, and the 36-year-old American actress met through a mutual friend in 2016 and managed to keep their relationship secret from the media for several months.
The wedding date presents a potential conflict for Prince William, however.
William is president of the English Football Association, and May 19 is the date of the FA Cup final, one of the biggest English soccer games of the year. William attended this year's match and presented a trophy to the winner, Arsenal.
His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.
Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na