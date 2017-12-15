West Palm man extradited from the Bahamas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm man extradited from the Bahamas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A West Palm Beach man sentenced in 2001 for killing a woman in a DUI crash has been extradited from the Bahamas to South Florida to serve that sentence.

The Sun Sentinel reports 44-year-old Trent Albury was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Tuesday after exhausting attempts to fight extradition.

Alnury received a 13-year sentence for a DUI manslaughter conviction after running a red light while high on GHB, striking and killing 44-year-old Dawn Sheppard in May 2000. He lost an appeal and was to report to prison in March 2003, but instead cut off his ankle monitor and fled to the Bahamas.

U.S. Marshals Service Assistant Chief Manny Puri says authorities knew Albury's whereabouts while he was out on bond there.

Associated Press 2017

