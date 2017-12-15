Cops: WPB panhandlers used cash to buy drugs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: WPB panhandlers used cash to buy drugs

The West Palm Beach Police Department said Friday they will hold a news conference this afternoon regarding an investigation where panhandlers were using money to support their opioid habit. 

Police said the suspects would also sell the opioids along with heroin and fentanyl.  

West Palm Beach police said a nine-month investigation yielded numerous arrest warrants for "persons directly tied to opioid sales and/or violent crime in the city." 

The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. where  Chief Sarah Mooney and Mayor Jeri Muoio will speak about the case. 

Police have not released the names of the people arrested in the case.

