Tiny town to get new owners - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tiny town to get new owners

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A small town in northeast Wyoming that features a historic mercantile building will see a change in ownership soon.

The couple who have owned Aladdin, with a population of 15 residents, for the last 31 years has accepted an offer from a group of investors led by an Arizona businessman to buy most of the town.

The couple who owns the town now say that the sale to Rob DeMaranville and his partners will close next April.

They declined to disclose a purchase price.

The deal involves a total of 30 acres (12 hectares) and includes a general store in a building built 125 years ago.

Aladdin is located near the South Dakota border on a two-lane highway that leads to Devils Tower National Monument, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the west.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.