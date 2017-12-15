Tiny town to get new owners

Posted: Friday, December 15 2017 8:25 AM EST 2017-12-15 13:25:39 GMT Updated: Friday, December 15 2017 12:19 PM EST 2017-12-15 17:19:18 GMT Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19. More >> Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19. More >> Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 4:04 AM EST 2017-12-14 09:04:53 GMT Updated: Friday, December 15 2017 11:46 AM EST 2017-12-15 16:46:29 GMT The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month. More >> The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month. More >> Posted: Monday, May 9 2016 6:29 AM EDT 2016-05-09 10:29:08 GMT Updated: Monday, May 9 2016 8:06 PM EDT 2016-05-10 00:06:27 GMT Delrish Moss (Credit: Ferguson PD)
Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.
More >>
Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.
More >> Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST 2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT Updated: Friday, December 15 2017 10:30 AM EST 2017-12-15 15:30:38 GMT
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
More >> Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST 2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT Updated: Friday, December 15 2017 10:30 AM EST 2017-12-15 15:30:30 GMT
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
More >>
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.
More >>
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A small town in northeast Wyoming that features a historic mercantile building will see a change in ownership soon.
The couple who have owned Aladdin, with a population of 15 residents, for the last 31 years has accepted an offer from a group of investors led by an Arizona businessman to buy most of the town.
The couple who owns the town now say that the sale to Rob DeMaranville and his partners will close next April.
They declined to disclose a purchase price.
The deal involves a total of 30 acres (12 hectares) and includes a general store in a building built 125 years ago.
Aladdin is located near the South Dakota border on a two-lane highway that leads to Devils Tower National Monument, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the west.
Associated Press 2017