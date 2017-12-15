Office Depot Joins Education Foundation of PBC to provide teache - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Office Depot Joins Education Foundation of PBC to provide teachers with needed school supplies

BOCA RATON FLA.- Office Depot Headquarters Boca Raton donated school supplies to the Education Foundation for the students in Palm Beach County. With the help of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, they were able to transport the supplies so the teachers and students can have access to it by Monday.  

What the Education Foundation for the Students in Palm Beach County thought was just a donation turned out to be 44 pallets of supplies that our schools, teachers and students can use to be well equipped on their educational journey. Two Men and a Truck (WPB and Boca Raton locations) stepped up without hesitation to help them move the supplies from Boca to their Red Apple Supplies store in Riviera Beach.  

Learn more about the Education Foundation for the Students in Palm Beach County here. 

