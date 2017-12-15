Office Depot Joins Education Foundation of PBC to provide teachers with needed school supplies

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

BOCA RATON FLA.- Office Depot Headquarters Boca Raton donated school supplies to the Education Foundation for the students in Palm Beach County. With the help of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, they were able to transport the supplies so the teachers and students can have access to it by Monday.

What the Education Foundation for the Students in Palm Beach County thought was just a donation turned out to be 44 pallets of supplies that our schools, teachers and students can use to be well equipped on their educational journey. Two Men and a Truck (WPB and Boca Raton locations) stepped up without hesitation to help them move the supplies from Boca to their Red Apple Supplies store in Riviera Beach.

Learn more about the Education Foundation for the Students in Palm Beach County here.

Copyright 2017 WFLX FOX 29. All rights reserved.