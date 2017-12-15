29 Alleged drug dealers arrested in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

29 Alleged drug dealers arrested in West Palm

29 alleged opioid dealers are now in the Palm Beach County Jail after they were caught in a West Palm Beach police operation.

The operation started after some local panhandlers died.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Sarah Mooney says the department felt strongly about taking down street level dealers, and wanted to pursue justice for those who passed away.

"We were finding a connection between some of the people we were identifying as panhandlers in the city, to later on become victims of overdoses. So we focused on trying to connect the dots between the people who were panhandling, where they were going once they obtained money to go purchase the drugs, some of them were actually dealing drugs too. So it kind of spread from that point," Mooney said.

29 people have been arrested so far, and 8 other suspects have outstanding warrants.

In 2016, West Palm Beach police responded to 447 overdoses. This year, with two weeks still to go, there have been 705 overdoses.

Many of those arrested are repeat offenders.

Mooney said, "Just so you know who were dealing with here, Mr. Rolle has 27 Prior felony arrests and 27 Prior felony convictions. We know there's an issue, we're working on it. There's only a little you can do at a time though."

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.