29 Alleged drug dealers arrested in West Palm

Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

29 alleged opioid dealers are now in the Palm Beach County Jail after they were caught in a West Palm Beach police operation.

The operation started after some local panhandlers died.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Sarah Mooney says the department felt strongly about taking down street level dealers, and wanted to pursue justice for those who passed away.

"We were finding a connection between some of the people we were identifying as panhandlers in the city, to later on become victims of overdoses. So we focused on trying to connect the dots between the people who were panhandling, where they were going once they obtained money to go purchase the drugs, some of them were actually dealing drugs too. So it kind of spread from that point," Mooney said.

29 people have been arrested so far, and 8 other suspects have outstanding warrants.

In 2016, West Palm Beach police responded to 447 overdoses. This year, with two weeks still to go, there have been 705 overdoses.

Many of those arrested are repeat offenders.

Mooney said, "Just so you know who were dealing with here, Mr. Rolle has 27 Prior felony arrests and 27 Prior felony convictions. We know there's an issue, we're working on it. There's only a little you can do at a time though."