Hobe Sound Bridge closed for several hours - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hobe Sound Bridge closed for several hours

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -- The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the Hobe Sound Bridge is closed for several hours beginning at around 3 p.m. Friday.

Crews are working to repair a broken mechanism on the draw span.

