Man arrested for sexual battery of teen girl

Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Ex-'Apprentice' star Omarosa to tell all about White House

Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old West Palm Beach man and charged him with the sexual battery of a 15-year-old girl.

PBSO says Vernal Vereen initiated contact with the girl at the beginning of summer.

According to an arrest report, Vereen and the girl communicated through text messaging, phone conversations and Snapchat.

The victim claims Vereen would ask her about sexual subjects during their conversations.

According to the victim, she and Vereen "hung out" on three occasions and on the third encounter Vereen forced her to have sexual intercourse.

PBSO says Vereen told the victim he was 18 or 19 years old and she told him she was 15 years old.

According to an arrest report, the victim says Vereen asked her to send him material on his phone (details on the material were not disclosed in the arrest report). After she did, she says she begged him to delete the material from his phone and made an appointment to go see him in person to ensure they were deleted.

When she got to his apartment, she says she deleted the material from his phone. Before she could leave, the victim says Vereen forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Vernal Joseph Vereen was arrested on Thursday, December 14, 2017 and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Battery, Sexual Battery, and Transmitting Harmful Material To A Minor.