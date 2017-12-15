Dairy farm holds training session in Okeechobee

Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Ex-'Apprentice' star Omarosa to tell all about White House

Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry May 19 on FA Cup day

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

Dairy farms in our viewing area are under attack.

On Friday, dairy farm owners and their workers took action they hope will prevent future problems.

Four times in the last four weeks, an animal rights group has released undercover videos they claim prove local farmers abuse of dairy cows.

In response, Southeast Milk Inc., which distributes milk from many farms, responded by making changes including new training sessions.

Today's training session was held in Okeechobee.

"Quite frankly I was appalled by the videos," said SMI CEO Jim Sleper.

Sleper organized the sessions after he realized a problem in those videos.

"All the workers weren't being appropriately trained," said Sleper.

The point of the training sessions is to fix that issue.

"Better understanding of the protocols that are necessary for instance, job description, making sure they truly understand the proper stockmanship and how to handle the animals," said Sleper.

Sleper says these training sessions could be held annually.