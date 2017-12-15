PSL High School senior saves motorcyclist's life

Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.

Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Ex-'Apprentice' star Omarosa to tell all about White House

Ex-'Apprentice' star Omarosa to tell all about White House

Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

Emergency responders say a 66-year-old motorcycle rider is still alive because of the swift action of a Port St. Lucie High School student.

"I just took charge," said Robert Golden, a senior at Port St. Lucie High School. "I saw nobody else was doing it and I had to do something about it.”

"He’s a hero," said PSL Police Master Sergeant Frank Sabol. "We’re going to attribute his actions to saving this victim’s life."

18-year-old Golden was on his way home from school Thursday when he saw a crash unfold at Lennard Road and Walton Road in Port St. Lucie. A PT cruiser and motorcycle collided.

“I saw the motorcyclist go up in the air and slam down on the ground," Golden said.

The motorcycle rider’s leg took the brunt of the force.

"From his shin down, it was separate from his body and he was bleeding out pretty bad," he said.

Golden turned to some medical lessons his father has been doing with him for the last several years, including learning how to apply a tourniquet.

"He did a simulation. He told me to always go three or four inches above the injury or the site of blood flow and make it as tight as you can, so that’s what i did."

Golden convinced someone nearby to give him his belt.

“I took the gentleman’s belt and applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg," he said. "I continued pulling until the blood flow reduced a lot.”

Paramedics soon arrived to take the man to the hospital, but they’re calling 18-year-old Golden the hero.

“They said that this was a critical, critical, possibly fatal injury if this young man had not taken action," Master Sergeant Frank Sabol said.

“This just goes to show what a student can do," said Adrian Ocampo, principal of Port St. Lucie High School.

Golden said he doesn't think of himself as a hero. He simply did what he knew was right.

"He was slipping in and out of consciousness it seemed,' he said. " His first question was to call his wife. He asked to call his wife. He asked if he was going to live. I said, 'Yea, you're going to live. You’re going to be fine.'"

After saving someone else’s life, Golden got a glimpse of what he may be destined to do with his own. He plans to attend Indian River State College next year.

“I was going to study criminal justice, but I think yesterday might’ve changed that into being a paramedic," he said. "Life is probably the most valuable thing on earth. No matter who it is, I’ll help.”

This actually wasn't the first time Golden has stepped in to help during an emergency. He did the Heimlich maneuver on a man choking at a restaurant this summer and he also helped a classmate after he fainted.

PSL police say a 17-year-old St. Lucie High School student was driving the car that collided with the motorcycle.

They say the motorcycle rider had his leg amputated.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.