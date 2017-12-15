Jupiter PD debuts new body cameras

Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Ex-'Apprentice' star Omarosa to tell all about White House

Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry May 19 on FA Cup day

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

In this new era of policing, body cameras have become a mainstay.

“The body worn cameras provide us an un-redacted version of what occurred,” says Major Adam Hirsch with the Jupiter Police Department.

However, the cameras aren't foolproof, and can be subject to human error.

That was the case in Minneapolis earlier this year, when an officer did not activate their body camera prior to the fatal shooting of an Australian woman.

Jupiter police are trying to eliminate that human error.

Their brand new body cams activate automatically when an officer activates their taser.

“Their camera will come on, along with every camera in a 30-foot radius, to make sure we capture every view of the incident.”

The technology isn't just limited to taser deployment.

The cameras will turn on when the officer activates lights and sirens.

And early next year, cameras will turn on when the officer removes their gun from his or her holster.

“It'll help out with lawsuits, it'll help out with training purposes, and being transparent with our community,” Hirsch says.

The cameras cost the city almost $900,000 for a 5 year contract.

The department will deploy more than 200 cameras, and each officer will be given two.