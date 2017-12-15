Human trafficking victim uses art to heal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Human trafficking victim uses art to heal

Rosa says she was 12-years-old when she became a victim of human trafficking. It lasted 14 years.

"I worked as a maid, as a servant, I worked as a nanny, I worked on a farm in the fields, I worked as a prostitute," she said. 

She escaped, but that didn't end her pain. Her healing process included art therapy.

"What words cannot speak, you can always put on paper," Rosa added. 

That's what the "Catch The Wave Of Hope" founder is doing.

Artist Lynne Barletta is using her artistic talent to help victims of human trafficking.

"We discovered that we were able to use art as a vehicle to reach the heart of victims, and to bring healing and restoration."

"The art puts them in the right side of the brain so that when they are in that side where it's quiet, there's no noise, there's no talking, they are completely focused, they are really open to whatever download or teaching you are giving them."

Helping heal horrible memories.

The Treasure Coast artist says local leaders are finding new ways to help human trafficking victims.

"We are doing a huge mural so that we can bring awareness and also raise funds to build a home for trafficked children."

It's a need to help the hurting.

"A hundred children a day that we know of are being used in the nation for human trafficking. And 80 percent of human trafficking is human sex trafficking.The average age of girls is 12 to 13. The average age of boys is 11."


She's also raising funds to provide extensive therapy for the victims.
 
https://www.catchthewaveofhope.org/

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.