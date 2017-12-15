Truck crashes into convenience store in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Truck crashes into convenience store in Jupiter

A truck crashed into the Country Corner convenience store in Jupiter Friday evening, according to the Jupiter Police Department.

The store is located at 17443 Central Blvd. 

Non life-threatening injuries have been reported. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.