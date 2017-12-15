Boy gives back for holidays - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boy gives back for holidays

Nine-year-old Griffen Davis was at his brother’s basketball game when he saw a toy drive. He realized how great the need was. 

“It just kind of inspired me all of a sudden and I thought about doing it,” he said in an interview inside his Palm Beach Gardens home.

First, he needed some money. 

“I decided that I was going make a lemonade stand and sell lemonade,” he said.

He sold the drinks alongside cookies. It was a neighborhood hit. 

“I got three 20 bucks and some 10 dollars,” he said.  In all, around $150 dollars. He spent it all on toys.

He’s already given half to his school, Trace Elementary, and he’s about to give the rest to a church group, Urban Youth impact.  All for kids who otherwise, might not have something to open.

“Like bring them lots and lots and lots of joy and happiness. And they’ll have something to do and play with their friends and do lots of things,” he said.

He realized the feeling of giving is far better than the feeling of getting. 

“I’m pretty sure that maybe I should do this next year because pretty much...it was really was like really fun. Plus it made me happy when I got toys for other kids,” he said.

Griffen will wrap and deliver the toys Saturday to his church. 

