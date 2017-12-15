Boy gives back for holidays

Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Ex-'Apprentice' star Omarosa to tell all about White House

Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

Nine-year-old Griffen Davis was at his brother’s basketball game when he saw a toy drive. He realized how great the need was.

“It just kind of inspired me all of a sudden and I thought about doing it,” he said in an interview inside his Palm Beach Gardens home.

First, he needed some money.

“I decided that I was going make a lemonade stand and sell lemonade,” he said.

He sold the drinks alongside cookies. It was a neighborhood hit.

“I got three 20 bucks and some 10 dollars,” he said. In all, around $150 dollars. He spent it all on toys.

He’s already given half to his school, Trace Elementary, and he’s about to give the rest to a church group, Urban Youth impact. All for kids who otherwise, might not have something to open.

“Like bring them lots and lots and lots of joy and happiness. And they’ll have something to do and play with their friends and do lots of things,” he said.

He realized the feeling of giving is far better than the feeling of getting.

“I’m pretty sure that maybe I should do this next year because pretty much...it was really was like really fun. Plus it made me happy when I got toys for other kids,” he said.

Griffen will wrap and deliver the toys Saturday to his church.

