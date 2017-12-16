Spurlock's movie pulled from Sundance fest

Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Ex-'Apprentice' star Omarosa to tell all about White House

Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Spurlock's latest documentary will not premiere at the Sundance Film Festival as planned.

The remaining partners in his production company said Friday that they removed "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!" from the Sundance slate in light of Spurlock's confessions of sexual misconduct this week.

Warrior Poets partners Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin said in a statement that "this is not the appropriate time" for the film to premiere.

YouTube Red, which was to distribute the film, also had a change of heart. YouTube said Friday it would not release the film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Producers of another documentary set to premiere at Sundance next month also said Friday they were distancing themselves from Spurlock.

"In light of Morgan's recent revelations, we agreed to end his association with 'The Devil We Know,'" producer Kristin Lazure said in a statement. She said she hoped to keep the focus on the film, which explores the effects of toxic chemical pollution.

Spurlock said Wednesday in a lengthy online post that he was accused of rape while in college and settled a sexual harassment case with a female assistant at his office eight years ago. He said he would immediately step down from the production company he co-founded.

Representatives for Spurlock did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.