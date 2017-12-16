Man receives 3 life sentences in slayings

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST 2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT Updated: Saturday, December 16 2017 1:46 AM EST 2017-12-16 06:46:48 GMT
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
Posted: Friday, December 15 2017
Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017
The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Posted: Monday, May 9 2016
Delrish Moss (Credit: Ferguson PD)
Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to three life terms without the possibility of parole for killing three of his friends at a home in Washington state.
The Columbian newspaper
reports that Judge Robert Lewis also sentenced 37-year-old Brent Luyster on Friday to 54 years for attempted murder and firearm possession.
Luyster killed Joseph LaMar, Janell Knight and Zachary Thompson, in July 2016, near the small town of Woodland. He tried to kill Breanne Leigh, who testified against him.
Prosecutors say Luyster, a known white supremacist, shot them because he was upset about felony charges in a different case that might send him back in jail.
In court Friday, Luyster denied killing the three.
A jury convicted him of three counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder and two counts of firearm possession.
___
Associated Press 2016