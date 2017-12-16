Florida moves to control booming iguanas

Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
Friday, December 15 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-12-15 23:50:25 GMT
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.
MIAMI (AP) — Florida wildlife managers are stepping up efforts to control the state's booming population of wild, invasive iguanas.
The Miami Herald reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has hired a trapper to try and control the iguana population on public land in the Florida Keys. It is holding workshops to teach homeowners how to trap and ward off the reptiles.
While had iguanas have been in Florida since the 1960s, FWC exotic species coordinator Kristin Sommers says there has been a noted increase in "human conflicts."
Iguanas have been burrowing into sewer lines, and even appearing in people's toilets.
In the Keys, the animals damage natural areas, and consume plants important to dwindling species like butterflies.
Iguanas also can spread salmonella by defecating in people's swimming pools.