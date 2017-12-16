Florida moves to control booming iguanas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida moves to control booming iguanas

MIAMI (AP) — Florida wildlife managers are stepping up efforts to control the state's booming population of wild, invasive iguanas.

The Miami Herald reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has hired a trapper to try and control the iguana population on public land in the Florida Keys. It is holding workshops to teach homeowners how to trap and ward off the reptiles.

While had iguanas have been in Florida since the 1960s, FWC exotic species coordinator Kristin Sommers says there has been a noted increase in "human conflicts."

Iguanas have been burrowing into sewer lines, and even appearing in people's toilets.

In the Keys, the animals damage natural areas, and consume plants important to dwindling species like butterflies.

Iguanas also can spread salmonella by defecating in people's swimming pools.

Associated Press 2017

