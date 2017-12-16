Navy adding USS Little Rock combat ship - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Navy adding USS Little Rock combat ship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is set to formally accept a new combat ship into its fleet.

In Buffalo, thousands of people were invited to Saturday's commissioning of the USS Little Rock.

The 389-foot vessel arrived at Buffalo's Lake Erie waterfront earlier this month. The original USS Little Rock that was a World War II-era warship is now a floating museum.

It's the first time in the Navy's 242-year history that a combat ship was commissioned alongside its namesake.

The new Little Rock was built in Marinette, Wisconsin. Its homeport will be in Mayport, Florida.

