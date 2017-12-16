PBSO: Man scrubbed layer of skin off boy's hand - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Man scrubbed layer of skin off boy's hand

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 34-year-old man is facing felony child abuse and child neglect charges after deputies say he beat and choked a 13-year-old boy, then scrubbed a layer of skin off the child's hand.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says Jermaine Anthony Gully was involved in a verbal argument with the boy in the master bedroom of a residence.

According to an arrest report, the argument became physical when Gully struck the boy with his closed fist multiple times in the chest and upper torso.

Once he stopped beating the child, deputies say Gully ordered the victim to wash off the writing that was on his hand. The boy complied with the order, however, deputies say Gully placed his hand around the child's neck and threw him onto one of the beds inside the master bedroom.  According to an arrest report, Gully applied pressure to the boy's neck causing the victim to not be able to breathe. At this point, deputies say an unidentified person intervened and helped the boy escape Gully's attack.

Deputies say Gully then sent the boy to the dining room to eat and while the child was sitting at the dining room table, Gully grabbed the victim's right hand (which had the writing on it) and applied pressure to the wrist area.

The child told investigators that he thought Gully was going to break his wrist.  Deputies say Gully took a scrub brush and scrubbed the boy's right forearm until the first layer of skin was completely removed. According to PBSO, Gully did not provide any medical attention to the victim after the injury occurred.

Jermaine Anthony Gully was arrested on Thursday, December 14, 2017 and is facing felony child abuse and child neglect charges.

