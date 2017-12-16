Volunteers place wreaths at Arlington Cemetery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Volunteers place wreaths at Arlington Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A huge number of volunteers are placing wreaths on tombstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

WTOP-FM reports the annual event drew a large crowd Saturday, with more than 245,000 wreaths placed at grave sites.

The Wreaths Across America caravan traveled earlier this month from Columbia Falls, Maine, where the wreaths were made. The caravan went through several states before arriving in Arlington.

The grand marshals are Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Roger Donlon and his wife, Norma Donlon.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery. A total of 1.2 million wreaths will be placed on markers across the country in 1,238 locations.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.