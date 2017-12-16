'Heroes and Helpers' event held in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Heroes and Helpers' event held in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- The second annual Heroes and Helpers event took place in a Delray Beach Target store on Saturday.

The event paired up around 100 kids with first responders and a $100 budget to spend on whatever they wanted.

After shopping the kids were treated to a Chick-fil-A lunch.

The kids were also sent home with a turkey dinner.

