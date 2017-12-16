Martin Co. first responders volunteer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin Co. first responders volunteer

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- First responders in Martin County got together to give back this holiday season.

Firefighters and paramedics assembled over 200 bicycles that will go to families in need through the United Way's "White Doves" holiday project.

Toys are sorted so that parents can "shop" for specific toys during a 2-day distribution event.

Parents are provided with a volunteer "elf" who acts as their personal shopper to help them through the process.

