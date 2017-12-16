City of WPB hosts "think tank" on Flagler Shore - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

City of WPB hosts "think tank" on Flagler Shore

The city of West Palm Beach hosted an interactive feedback session Saturday afternoon to find out what people think about the Flagler Shore project so far.

"We feel that we get better information when you have the one-on-ones and you’re able to talk about specific aspects of the project. You get better quality feedback," said Chris Roog, director of economic development for the city of West Palm Beach.

For the last two months, the northbound lanes of Flagler Drive from Lakeview to Banyan have been converted into a walking and biking area as part of a city experiment.

Instead of a traditional meeting with public comment when one person stands up to talk at a time, the city held a "Think Tank."

Several booths staffed by individual city employees gave everyone the opportunity to directly communicate their thoughts and ideas about Flagler Shore.

A full report will be put together at the end of the project in March using this feedback and other information and data collected throughout the project.

That will go to the mayor and city commission, who will then consider how best to redevelop the waterfront.

The city also already hosted a focus group with 15 people who had emailed in their thoughts on Flagler Shore. There are plans to hold another focus group in February.

