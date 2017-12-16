City of WPB hosts "think tank" on Flagler Shore

Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.

The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman _ one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters _ plans to leave the administration next month.

Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

Disney buying much of Fox, will help it compete with Netflix

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The city of West Palm Beach hosted an interactive feedback session Saturday afternoon to find out what people think about the Flagler Shore project so far.

"We feel that we get better information when you have the one-on-ones and you’re able to talk about specific aspects of the project. You get better quality feedback," said Chris Roog, director of economic development for the city of West Palm Beach.

For the last two months, the northbound lanes of Flagler Drive from Lakeview to Banyan have been converted into a walking and biking area as part of a city experiment.

Instead of a traditional meeting with public comment when one person stands up to talk at a time, the city held a "Think Tank."

Several booths staffed by individual city employees gave everyone the opportunity to directly communicate their thoughts and ideas about Flagler Shore.

A full report will be put together at the end of the project in March using this feedback and other information and data collected throughout the project.

That will go to the mayor and city commission, who will then consider how best to redevelop the waterfront.

The city also already hosted a focus group with 15 people who had emailed in their thoughts on Flagler Shore. There are plans to hold another focus group in February.