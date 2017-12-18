PBSO: Missing juveniles located safely - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Missing juveniles located safely

UPDATE: Both juveniles have been located and returned to their families, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

EARLIER STORY:

A juvenile is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate her.

Investigators say 11-year-old Kati Padilla was last seen around 6:30 last night from the 2700 block of 2nd Ave N. Lake Worth.

They say she might be with Pasqual J Tomas, who is 15 and they could be in the Boynton Beach area.

If you know where either is please call PBSO or your nearest police agency.

