PBSO: Missing juveniles located safely

Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

The 45th president personally recorded the remarks exclusively for Disney, something every sitting president has done since the 1990s.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

UPDATE: Both juveniles have been located and returned to their families, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

EARLIER STORY:

A juvenile is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate her.

Investigators say 11-year-old Kati Padilla was last seen around 6:30 last night from the 2700 block of 2nd Ave N. Lake Worth.

They say she might be with Pasqual J Tomas, who is 15 and they could be in the Boynton Beach area.

If you know where either is please call PBSO or your nearest police agency.

Kati Padilla is #missing and could be in trouble. DOB 5/12/06

Last seen 6:30pm yesterday, in Lake Worth. She could possibly with Pasqual J Tomas (DOB 7/17/02). If you spot any of these two, please let us know. pic.twitter.com/OIjGHwplXb — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 18, 2017

