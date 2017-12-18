Charges not filed against Royal Palm Beach mayor - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Charges not filed against Royal Palm Beach mayor

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The domestic violence case against the mayor of Royal Palm Beach is over. It was announced Monday morning that charges against Fred Pinto were not filed.

He did not attend a court hearing in the case.

"The state has agreed after further clarification that this was an unfortunate misunderstanding of a non-criminal nature and a no file has been entered," Pinto's attorney John Howe said.

The 67-year-old Pinto previously admitted to getting into a heated argument with his wife. He said he tried to push her from a door, but did not hit her and she was not hurt. 

He later said the pair had reconciled.

Story updated to reflect charges were not filed in the case.

