3 Men arrested for armed robbery

An armed robbery Monday morning ended in the arrests of 3 men, according to West Palm Beach police.

Police said the suspects were taken into custody at Congress Avenue and Florida Mango Road with the help of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured.

Police said they would release further information Monday afternoon.

 

