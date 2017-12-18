25 Cars broken into during Boynton crime spree

Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

The 45th president personally recorded the remarks exclusively for Disney, something every sitting president has done since the 1990s.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A birthday for one Boynton Beach woman did not get started on the right foot when she woke up to one of her car windows smashed in, and police outside her home.

“It started at 8 o’clock in the morning,” said Margaret Hunt. “I felt violated. I felt really violated. It just made me feel creepy.”

Hunt was one of at least five victims in her neighborhood off Colonial Club Drive hit by car vandals over the weekend.

“I read about it, I hear it on the news, but you never think it is going to happen to you,” said Hunt. “When it is you, it is just — it makes you feel horrible.”

(Scroll down to see which neighborhoods were targeted during the most recent car break-ins in Boynton Beach.)

Police say another five victims were hit around the 3300 block of Federal Highway, another nine cars were broken into in a gated neighborhood off Villa Lane, and four cars were broken into at the Boynton Beach Mall over the weekend, bringing the total number of reported break-ins to 25 vehicles.

Hunt says she did not leave anything of value inside her car, so nothing important was taken.

“They didn’t even take change!” she told Contact 5 Investigator Merris Badcock.

The incident, however, has Hunt and a few neighbors thinking differently about whether or not she should lock up her car at night.

“No alarm went off, so I say to myself, ‘Why do I even have an alarm? Why don’t I leave my doors open?’ If my door was unlocked, they would not have broken my window,” Hunt said.

We reached out to Boynton Beach police. They want to remind everyone not to leave anything of value inside the car, especially during the holiday shopping season.