New trial set for ex-Greenacres cop HIV case

Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.

Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

The 45th president personally recorded the remarks exclusively for Disney, something every sitting president has done since the 1990s.

The 45th president personally recorded the remarks exclusively for Disney, something every sitting president has done since the 1990s.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

The former Greenacres officer accused of exposing women to HIV without their knowledge will have a second trial.

A judge set Ervans Saintclair’s trial date for Jan. 29, 2018. Jurors could not agree to a unanimous verdict in November and declared a mistrial.

Saintclair is accused of not telling five women he had sex with that he is HIV positive.

The state decided to have the case involving the first woman that came forward to investigators tried separately. That case is scheduled for retrial in January.

Prosecutors have not yet decided if they will include all five women in the trial or will have separate trials again.