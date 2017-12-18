New trial set for ex-Greenacres cop HIV case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New trial set for ex-Greenacres cop HIV case

The former Greenacres officer accused of exposing women to HIV without their knowledge will have a second trial.

A judge set Ervans Saintclair’s trial date for Jan. 29, 2018. Jurors could not agree to a unanimous verdict in November and declared a mistrial.

Saintclair is accused of not telling five women he had sex with that he is HIV positive. 

The state decided to have the case involving the first woman that came forward to investigators tried separately. That case is scheduled for retrial in January.

Prosecutors have not yet decided if they will include all five women in the trial or will have separate trials again. 

